ISRO to set up research centre in Guwahati

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will set up a research centre here for start ups, academicians, environmentalists and entrepreneurs. ISRO would set up the exclusive research facility in Assam to explore the possibility of using geospatial technology, which include data generated through global positioning system (GPS), geographical information systems (GIS) and satellite remote sensing for expediting the development of Assam, officials said here.

Remote sensing technology would be used for accurate flood warning system, prevention of soil erosion and land

slides to name a few, they said. The state government would provide land to ISRO free of cost for the research centre, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar during a meeting between them here today, the officials said. The state government would ink an MoU with the department of space for leveraging the potentials of the state for using space technology, they said.

Sonowal also requested the ISRO chairman to integrate space technology with Act East Policy so that space technology can be used as a bridge between the North East and other south east Asian countries. He sought ISRO’s help to use space technology for drawing a broad remote sensing map to stop illegal trade of natural resources.

The CM hoped that the government and ISRO would work together in carrying out survey of the depth of the

Brahmaputra river which could help the state government’s proposed move to dredge it from Sadiya in Tinsukia to Dhubri in the state.

