Isro to launch GSAT-9 today: Here’s all you need to know about the ‘South Asia Satellite’

India will launch the South Asia Satellite (GSAT-9) on Friday at 4:57 pm from Sriharikota to strengthen cooperation in disaster communication and tele-communication among six South Asian countries. With the launch, India will meet the promise it made at the 2014 SAARC Summit when Prime Minister Narendra Modi forayed into space diplomacy to strengthen the “neighbour first policy”.

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F09) carrying GSAT-9 will blast off from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The 28-hour countdown for the launch began on Thursday at 12:57 pm, after which ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar told PTI, “We have the launch tomorrow at 4.57 pm in the evening… All activities are going on smoothly.”

In his “Man ki Baat” address, PM Modi had termed the Rs 235-cr satellite as a “priceless gift” to the neighbouring five countries, namely Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Pakistan and Afghanistan, the members of SAARC, opted out of the programme, pushing the satellite to be renamed from “SAARC Satellite” to “South Asia Satellite”.

The geostationary satellite aims to strengthen disaster support through communication and connectivity among the participating South Asian countries. Working on the Ku-band (a range of frequencies), it will provide the countries with capability in the field of tele-education, tele-medicine, broadcasting, Direct-to-Home services (DTH) and VSAT capacity with other linking services. All the countries will have at least a transponder through which they can telecast their own programming. The countries will build their own ground-level infrastructure. All the other costs for the launch of the satellite has been borne by India.

This will be the eleventh flight of GSLV and the fourth consecutive launch of GSLV-F09 using the indigenous cryogenic engine to power the upper stage.

The South Asia Satellite with a lift off mass of 2230 kg, has a mission life of more than 12 years. The launch was scheduled for December, 2016 but was delayed and rescheduled for May 05, 2017. This will be the eleventh flight of GSLV and the fourth consecutive launch of GSLV-F09 using the indigenous cryogenic engine to power the upper stage.

Nepal, which doesn’t have a telecommunication satellite of its own had suffered due to the lack of communication services during the 2015 earthquake. Bangladesh, too, would be entering the space with its mission in partnership with the French multi-national company Thales called Bangabandhu. Sri Lanka already has has a full-fledged communication satellite in function with the help of China.

Pakistan dropped out as the diplomacy constraints and mistrust barriers on ownership and control couldn’t be overcome. Afghanistan, which was expected to be a part, also opted out as India could not reach an agreement with the country.

According to a report by PTI, an article on Thursday by Chinese Government-run newspaper Global Times said that India should seek to build “joint strength” citing anecdotes from late Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam’s visit to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation where he had highlighted the interests of both the nations through Sino-India space cooperation.

