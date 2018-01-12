ISRO satellite launch LIVE UPDATES: In first mission of 2018, space agency to launch 100th satellite today

ISRO satellite launch LIVE UPDATES: In its first mission this year, the space agency is launching its 100th satellite today. ISRO satellite launch LIVE UPDATES: In its first mission this year, the space agency is launching its 100th satellite today.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its 100th satellite at 9.29 am on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C40), which is undertaking its 42nd mission, will carry ‘Cartosat-2’, a weather observation satellite and 30 other satellites. The launch is expected to take two hours and 21 seconds.

This is the space agency’s first mission in 2018, and its first since the unsuccessful launch of IRNSS-1H in August last year. Who is ISRO’s new chief K Sivan?

Live updates on ISRO’s 100th satellite launch:

7.40 am: There’s a lot of talk around today’s launch as its the first since ISRO’s IRNSS-1H’s unsuccessful mission on August 31, 2017. The rocket’s shield had failed to separate, due to which the satellite could not launch. The August mission was significant as it would have introduced Navigation with Indian Constellation, or NavIC, in turn providing accurate information services within Indian territory. Read more here.

7.30 am: In its first mission this year, ISRO is launching its 100th satellite today. Follow our live blog for real-time updates.

