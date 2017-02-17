ISRO’s record satellite launch leaves SpaceX’s Elon Musk mighty impressed  

Founder of SpaceX Elon Musk Founder of SpaceX Elon Musk

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has established its presence in the booming launch vehicle market while also earning a reputation for its frugal yet reliable bulk carrier of satellites to earth orbit. ISRO’s recent achievement of launching a record 104 satellites, including India’s earth observation satellite, on a single rocket from the spaceport in Sriharikota has earned itself a new fan.

The founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, has heaped praise on ISRO for its latest feat. “Yeah, awesome achievement by ISRO. Very impressive!,” Musk wrote on Twitter while replying to a question from a user. The maverick technology entrepreneur even went on to say that “They are doing India proud.”

ISRO and SpaceX are competitors in the business of satellite launches. While the former’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) costs around 15 million dollars per launch, SpaceX is aiming to create technologies to bring space transportation cost down by using the Falcon 9 reusable rocket. Musk’s company is gearing up for a Falcon 9 launch over the weekend.

