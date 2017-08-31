PSLV-C39 carrying IRNSS-1H series satellite to launch today

PSLV-C39 Liquid Stage at the Vehicle Assembly Building during Vehicle Integration( Image source: ISRO) PSLV-C39 Liquid Stage at the Vehicle Assembly Building during Vehicle Integration( Image source: ISRO)

Navigation satellite IRNSS-1H, which will expand the existing seven satellites of the NavIC constellation, is set to blast off Thursday 7 pm from the Sriharikota rocket port. To be launched on board PSLV-C39 into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO), the 1425-kg satellite for navigation-related applications is the eighth satellite of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) . PSLV-C39, like the previous six launches of IRNSS satellites, will use the ‘XL’ version of the PSLV equipped with six strap-ons, each carrying 12 tonnes of propellant.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) began the 29-hour countdown for the launch on Wednesday evening at Sriharikota, off the Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh, about 80 km northeast of Chennai. The launch will take place from Second Launch Pad (SLP) of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).

According to an earlier report by The Indian Express, the IRNSS-1H will replace the IRNSS-1A in a seven-satellite Indian navigation constellation after the failure of the IRNSS-1A due to deficiencies in three atomic clocks on the satellite that are crucial to providing positional information to users on earth.

ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Director K. Sivan said, “The spare or standby satellite will also make up for the non-functioning of the three rubidium atomic clocks on board the first one (IRNSS-1A) and one each in the other two NavIC satellites.”

IRNSS-1H is Undergoing Illumination Test(Image source: ISRO)

The new 1.4-tonne satellite will be more flexible and compatible in its service with the satellites, which are in orbit. While IRNSS-1H will join the constellation for providing navigation services, IRNSS-1A will be used for messaging services.

As per an ISRO report, like its other IRNSS predecessors, IRNSS-1H will also carry two types of payloads – navigation payload and ranging payload. It will also carry Corner Cube Retro Reflectors for laser ranging.

The spacecraft was built and tested by ISRO along with a consortium of six small and medium industries. The IRNSS is an independent regional navigation satellite system developed by India on par with US-based GPS. The system that offers services like terrestrial and marine navigation, disaster management, vehicle tracking and fleet management, navigation aide for hikers and travellers, visual and voice navigation for drivers, was named ‘NavIC’ (Navigation with Indian Constellation) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ISRO had launched a total number of seven satellites since 2013 in its IRNSS series— IRNSS-1G on April 28, 2016, IRNSS-1F (March 10, 2016), IRNSS-1E (January 20, 2016), IRNSS-1D (March 28, 2015), IRNSS-1C (October 16, 2014), IRNSS-1B (April 4, 2014) and IRNSS-1A on July 1, 2013. Originally, the space organisation had indented for nine satellites in its Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System costing Rs 1,420 crore to service the global positioning data needs of the civilian sector and the Indian defence forces. While seven satellites were to form the Navigation Indian Constellation or NavIC, two satellites were meant to be replacements.

