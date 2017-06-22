ISRO PSLV-C38 launch: What is Cartosat-2 series satellite?

Cartosat-2 is a remote sensing satellite which is scheduled to be launched on Friday at 9:20 in the morning. (File) Cartosat-2 is a remote sensing satellite which is scheduled to be launched on Friday at 9:20 in the morning. (File)

After the launch of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) most powerful indigenous rocket, GSLV Mk III on June 6, 2017, the space agency is all set to launch Cartosat-2 series satellite carried by India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C38) on Friday at 9:20 am. The countdown for the launch began Thursday at 5:29 am. Here’s all you need to know about the Cartosat-2 series satellite:

What is Cartosat-2 series satellite

Cartosat-2 series satellite is an earth observation satellite that provides high-resolution scene-specific spot imagery providing data in various scales. This satellite is sixth in the catosat-2 series, named Cartosat- 2E. It weighs about 714 kg. It is operated and maintained by the Indian Space Research Organisation. The satellite is scheduled to be launched Friday at 9: 20 am along with 30 co-passenger satellites together weighing about 243kg from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, said ISRO. The rocket would sling the satellites into a 505 km polar sun synchronous orbit (SSO). This is PSLV’s 40th flight launching a total of 955 kg satellite. The other 30 mini satellites along with Cartosat 2 comprise 29 Nanosatellites from 14 countries – Austria, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America besides a Nanosatellite from India.

Cartosat-2E to take black and white pictures of earth

Cartosat-2E is specially built with panchromatic (PAN) camera to take black and white pictures of the earth in the visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum. The satellite can be steered up to 45 degrees along as well as across the track. The images taken from the satellite will be useful for rural and urban spot applications, to identify coastal land use and regulations. The pictures taken will also help monitor the road network and water distribution, the creation of land use maps, change detection to bring out geographical and manmade features and various other Land Information System (LIS) and Geographical Information System (GIS) applications.

In past, India used to buy pictures worth about Rs 2 crores in a year from Ikonos which is multispectral and offered pictures of 80 cm in resolution. Meanwhile, Cartosat 2 series comes with better features and provides a resolution of 100 cm in black and white pictures.

History of Cartosat-e series

This satellite is similar to the earlier four satellites of the Cartosat-2 series. The first series of Cartosat-2 was launched by PSLV-C7 on 10 January 2007 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre’s FLP at Sriharikota. Cartosat-2A was launched by PSLV-C9 on 28 April 2008 dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces to establish an Aerospace Command. Satellite Cartosat 2B was launched by PSLV-C15 on 12 July 2010 that steered up to 26 degrees. Cartosat 2C was taken off on June 22, 2016. It has a special potential to record weather mapping. Cartosat-2D was launched by PSLV-C37 on 15 February 2017.

