ISRO launches NavIC replacement satellite IRNSS-1H

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday launched navigation satellite IRNSS-1H, which will expand the existing seven satellites of the NavIC constellation. The satellite blast off at 7 pm from the Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh. Launched on board PSLV-C39 into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO), the 1425-kg satellite for navigation-related applications is the eighth satellite of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). PSLV-C39, like the previous six launches of IRNSS satellites, will use the ‘XL’ version of the PSLV equipped with six strap-ons, each carrying 12 tonnes of propellant.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) began the 29-hour countdown for the launch on Wednesday evening at Sriharikota, off the Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh, about 80 km northeast of Chennai. The launch took place from Second Launch Pad (SLP) of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).

According to an earlier report by The Indian Express, the IRNSS-1H will replace the IRNSS-1A in a seven-satellite Indian navigation constellation after the failure of the IRNSS-1A due to deficiencies in three atomic clocks on the satellite that are crucial to providing positional information to users on earth.

