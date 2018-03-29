ISRO GSAT-6A launch LIVE Updates: Comm satellite to be put into orbit by GSLV-F08

(Source: ISRO) (Source: ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will on Thursday launch the GSAT-6A communication satellite using the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. The high power S-band communication satellite — which has a lifespan of around 10 years — is expected to blast off from the second launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port at 4.56 pm today.

ISRO said that the GSAT-6A was similar to the GSAT-6. ISRO Chairman K Sivan had told news agency IANS that the GSAT-6A would be followed by the launch of navigation satellite which will be in the next fiscal.

GSAT-6A will provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques. These are useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications.

