Interactive: Still harbouring doubts about global warming? See what a change in temperature does to Indian cities

Here’s what Mumbai will look like if there’s a four degree rise in temperature. Here’s what Mumbai will look like if there’s a four degree rise in temperature.

Most of us are in denial mode when it comes to global warming. While Indian’s do crib about it every summer, it doesn’t occur to most of us that what we do in our daily lives is slowly impacting global temperatures and in effect sending out a warning to all of us. If all the global warming chatter was not good enough, a new tool created by limatecentral.org actually paints the grim picture that we should be worried about. The tool shows how coastal areas of the world will be impacted by a 2 degree Celsius change and a 4 degree Celsius change in temperature. The results are scary to say the least.

Mumbai

India’s maximum city is sitting on reclaimed land and will be at the forefront when it comes to global warming impact in the region. A 2 degree Celsius change has more impact east of the Eastern Expressway as well as areas near Versova and Khandivli. However, if temperatures go two more degrees up, then most of south Mumbai, Juhu and Santacruz go down under along with Vashi.

Goa

In Goa, thanks to the topgraphy the picture is not that grim with a 2 degree Celsius rise in temperature. But with 4 degrees, the stretch from Colva down south to Cuncolim all go down under. In the north, capital Panaji – an island – will also be severely affected along with Mapusa and the coastal belt of Calangute and Morjim

Kochi

Further down south, Kochi is not so safe. In fact, most of the city and its suburbs along with nearby towns of Kodungalloor and Vaikom will be inundated even with a 2 degree Celsius jump in temperatures. A 4 degree change could end up impacting even inland regions like Angamaly.

Chennai

In 2015, Chennai got a taste of what it was up for. Most of the Central Chennai won’t be affected much by a 2 degree change, but with 4 degrees the impact will be severe in Northern and Southern parts of the city. In fact, these regions are affected even by a 2 degree Celsius change, but it gets really bad if the temperatures rise.

Kolkata

Among the worst hit in India will be Kolkata, which surprisingly does not feature much in our conversations over global warming. In both scenarios most of the Kolkata and nearby areas will be inundated. Incidentally, even most of Dhaka will be affected.

Lakshadweep

Everyone knows about the insecurity of Maldives which fears a rise in temperatures and sea levels will finish off the island nation. But this would mean that most our Lakshdweep islands, an archipelago of 36 atolls and coral reefs off the coast of Kerala, will also be pretty much wiped out.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd