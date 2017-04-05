Indian researcher develops 5D ultrasound system to detect cancer

Deshmukh’s breakthrough is significant as doctors at present mostly use two-dimensional technology for ultrasound. (Representational) Deshmukh’s breakthrough is significant as doctors at present mostly use two-dimensional technology for ultrasound. (Representational)

An Indian researcher’s work at Baltimore’s prestigious John Hopkins University may now help surgeons detect and treat cancerous tumours while operating on patients. Amaravati-born Nishikant Deshmukh claims to have developed the world’s first five-dimensional ultrasound system that will help surgeons in detecting cancerous tumours, reports The American Bazaar (TAB). His research findings were first presented at the 2015 Information Processing in Computer Assisted Interventions (IPCAI).

The 33-year-old Indian, who did his graduation in Computer Engineering from Pune University, developed the 5-D technology as a part of his PhD thesis. “My technology can give vision to the surgeon for locating tumors while operating upon patients,” he told TAB. Deshmukh’s breakthrough is significant as doctors at present mostly use two-dimensional technology for ultrasound. While some do use advanced 3D graphics, the time taken to generate such images makes it difficult for surgeons to use it while operating.

Deshmukh’s motivation comes from a personal loss. While speaking to TAB, he said that he had lost a family member to cancer in India. “The disease could not be diagnosed at early stage,” he said. The researcher also added that his technology would help in early stage breast or prostrate cancer detection. “It will help a radiologist to determine whether the abnormally grown tissue is a potentially fatal tumor, or a more benign cyst,” he said adding that the technology would specially be useful in rural corners of developing nations where MRI is expensive and rarely available.

