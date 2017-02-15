Indian PSLV-C37 rocket lifts off with 104 satellites

The PSLV-C37 (Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) was lifted off successfully from the spaceport of Sriharikota, about 125 km from Chennai. (Source: Doordarshan/YouTube) The PSLV-C37 (Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) was lifted off successfully from the spaceport of Sriharikota, about 125 km from Chennai. (Source: Doordarshan/YouTube)

Indian Space Research Space Organisation, on Wednesday morning, launched a record 104 satellites on board a single rocket, including the country’s earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series. The PSLV-C37 (Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) was lifted off successfully from the spaceport of Sriharikota, about 125 km from Chennai.

“The Cartosat satellite is the fourth one in the Cartosat-2 series of earth observation satellites. Already three are in the orbit and two more will be launched. Once all the six Cartosat-2 series satellites are launched the Cartosat-3 series would begin,” said an ISRO official, according to news agency IANS.

The PSLV rocket is a four stage/engine rocket powered by solid and liquid fuel alternatively. It is 44.4 metre tall. The total weight of all the satellites carried on-board is about 1,378 kg, with Cartosat-2 series weighing 714 kg. The PSLV-XL rocket was lifted-off into polar Sun Synchronous Orbit, about 520 km from Earth.

There are 101 nano satellites on board- one each from Israel, Kazakhstan, The Netherlands, Switzerland, the UAE and 96 from the US, as well as two nano satellites from India.

The Cartosat-2 Series satellite have a mission life of five years and will be used for remote sensing services. The images sent by these satellites will be used for a number of purposes such as coastal land use and regulation, road network monitoring, distribution of water and creation of land use maps etc.

