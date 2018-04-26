Elon Musk now wants to build SpaceX’s ‘cyborg dragon’

“Oh btw I’m building a cyborg dragon,” Elon Musk tweeted late on Wednesday. (File Photo) “Oh btw I’m building a cyborg dragon,” Elon Musk tweeted late on Wednesday. (File Photo)

It appears that SpaceXs ‘Dragon capsule’ is set to be powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and may offer a human-brain interface via Neuralink, a tweet by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has suggested. “Oh btw I’m building a cyborg dragon,” the tech mogul tweeted late on Wednesday.

Musk might just bring astronauts with Internet-powered super-intelligence to space, Inverse reported. There’s only one thing named ‘Dragon’ in all of Musk’s companies – ‘Dragon’ spacecraft – and it goes back and forth to the International Space Station (ISS). SpaceX is currently aiming to build the Big Falcon Rocket, or BFR, which will be used to explore Mars – a goal that Elon Musk hopes to accomplish by 2022.

BFR would be so large that it would have to be transported on an ocean-going barge to Cape Canaveral, Florida, via the Panama Canal. According to Musk, SpaceX’s huge new rocket would be nearly 350 feet tall and span 30 feet in diameter.

Musk’s SpaceX launches have been on the rise in the last 18 months, as the company has continued to win contracts from NASA and other international space agencies. Its more recent missions have involved the Falcon 9 rocket and the Falcon Heavy, which debuted in January. Among CEO Musk’s future plans, SpaceX will build a rocket for inter-planetary travel to Mars, as well as the intra-planetary BFR, that is expected to make inter-city travel possible within 24 hours.

