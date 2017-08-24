Elon Musk reveals SpaceX’s sleek, white spacesuit for astronauts

Chief executive Elon Musk made the big reveal via Instagram on Wednesday. He says it’s not him in the new suit, rather a SpaceX engineer. (Image Credit: @elonmusk/Instagram) Chief executive Elon Musk made the big reveal via Instagram on Wednesday. He says it’s not him in the new suit, rather a SpaceX engineer. (Image Credit: @elonmusk/Instagram)

SpaceX has unveiled a sleek white spacesuit for astronauts on its crewed flights coming up next year. CEO Elon Musk made the big reveal via Instagram on Wednesday. He says it’s not him in the new suit, rather a SpaceX engineer.

SpaceX is developing a crew version of its Dragon cargo capsule for NASA astronauts. The current Dragon spacecraft recently deployed a supercomputer for the International Space Station. Boeing is also working to get US astronauts flying again from home soil. Boeing is going blue for spacesuits for its Starliner capsules.

Currently, the SpaceX Dragon is the only supply ship which is capable of returning items back to Earth. Other spaceships are known to burn up on re-entry. US astronauts last rocketed away from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in 2011. The Cape Canaveral Air Force Station has already seen 14 successful booster landings for SpaceX. This would reduce the dependence on riding Russian rockets to get to the International Space Station.

Musk says the new SpaceX suit has been tested on Earth, and works. He says it was incredibly hard to balance aesthetics and function. In the meanwhile, SpaceX’s next scheduled launch is of its Falcon Heavy rocket, set for November. This launch will feature three first-stage boosters and 27 engines. All three of the Falcon Heavy’s first-stage boosters are meant to fly back to a touchdown, like the Dragon.

