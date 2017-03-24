Earth Hour 2017: When is it, what time, and what can you do to support it

In 2016, President House in New Delhi observed the Earth Hour and switched off its light for an hour. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna) In 2016, President House in New Delhi observed the Earth Hour and switched off its light for an hour. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

2017 marks the 10th anniversary of Earth Hour – the world’s biggest environment event. Millions of people across the world will show their love and care for the planet by switching their lights off at 8:30 pm for an hour. Earth Hour has one big agenda: to unite people to protect the planet, support for a low pollution, and clean energy future.

What is Earth Hour and when it was started?

Earth Hour is the world’s largest movement for the environment, organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The idea is to encourage people to turn off their lights for 60 minutes in the evening. Initially, it started as a a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. Since then, the event has grown to include 7000 cities and towns worldwide.

When is Earth Hour 2017?

Last year, Earth Hour took place between 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, local time, on Saturday March 19. In 2017, it will be held from 8:30 pm and 9: 30 pm on Saturday, March 25.

Why is Earth Hour important?

The question is why we should care about the event that is voluntary in nature. Turning off your light for an hour is not going to have a huge impact, right? Shutting off light for one hour a year doesn’t prevent global warming. It may not seem like a big change, but at least it puts climate change in front of us. Just remember: small things can make a big impact! We all want a healthy life for the next-generation which is why Earth Hour is important.

