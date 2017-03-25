Earth Hour 2017: See how major cities of the world switched off

Lights go off at India Gate as part of the global Earth Hour initiative. (ANI Photo) Lights go off at India Gate as part of the global Earth Hour initiative. (ANI Photo)

In an effort to draw attention to protecting the planet and raise awareness about climate change, Earth Hour was celebrated on Saturday from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm local time across the world. This year marked the 10th anniversary of the event, which saw millions of people plunging into darkness for an hour. People from 7,000 cities in 172 countries participated in the event, reported news agency Reuters.

Across the world, many iconic structures, buildings and sky-scrapers participate in the event as well by dimming their lights. Some examples include the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, London’s Big Ben and Houses of Parliament, the Colosseum in Rome, Istanbul’s Blue Mosque, the Eiffel Tower, Moscow’s Kremlin and Red Square and the Pyramids of Egypt.

Lights at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station turned off (ANI Photo) Lights at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station turned off (ANI Photo)

Combo- Historical Christ Church in Shimla seen before and during Earth Hour on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Combo- Historical Christ Church in Shimla seen before and during Earth Hour on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

The initiative was first introduced in Australia by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to protest human activity driven carbon dioxide emissions, resulting in global warming. In the last ten years, Earth Hour has turned into the world’s largest movement for the environment.

A combination photo shows the Tokyo Tower before (L) and after its lights were switched off for Earth Hour in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato A combination photo shows the Tokyo Tower before (L) and after its lights were switched off for Earth Hour in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A combination photo shows the Sydney Harbour Bridge before and during the tenth anniversary of Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray A combination photo shows the Sydney Harbour Bridge before and during the tenth anniversary of Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

According to WWF, multiple environmental initiatives can be attribute to the success of Earth Hour, such as the 2013 declaration of a 3.4 million hectare marine park off Argentina, the forest in Uganda and a ban on soft plastics in the Galapagos Island, reported Reuters.

