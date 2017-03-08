Cozy home 3D printed in less than 24 hours in Russia

A mobile 3D printer created the building’s concrete walls and partitions as a fully connected structure.( Source: Youtube) A mobile 3D printer created the building’s concrete walls and partitions as a fully connected structure.( Source: Youtube)

In a first, an unusual home has been 3D-printed by a Russian startup company in less that a day using a portable machine. A mobile 3D printer created the building’s concrete walls and partitions as a fully connected structure, rather than printing the building in panels at an off-site facility as is usually done, the company said.

The portable machine was then removed from the building, and the home was completed by adding the roof and windows, and finishing the interior. The cozy, 37-square-meters home with an unusual, curved shape has all of the standard features of a traditionally built house.

“We want to help people around the world to improve their living conditions,” said Nikita Chen-yun-tai, the Russian startup Apis Cor’s founder and inventor of the mobile printer. “That’s why the construction process needs to become fast, efficient and high-quality as well. For this to happen, we need to delegate all the hard work to smart machines,” she said.

The curved design of the home was chosen to demonstrate the 3D printer’s ability to print the construction material in any shape, ‘Live Science’ reported.

The studio-style dwelling has a hall, bathroom, living room and compact kitchen.The company estimated that the total cost of the house’s construction was about USD 275 per square metre. Of the total USD 10,134 it cost to build the home, the windows and doors were the most expensive components, the company said.