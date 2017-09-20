Coursera, University of London jointly launch virtual reality course series

The ‘Virtual Reality Specialisation’, comprising five course modules, has been developed by Sylvia Pan and Marco Gillies from Goldsmiths, University of London. (File Photo) The ‘Virtual Reality Specialisation’, comprising five course modules, has been developed by Sylvia Pan and Marco Gillies from Goldsmiths, University of London. (File Photo)

US-based edu-tech company Coursera on Wednesday launched its first series of courses on virtual reality (VR) developed by University of London. The ‘Virtual Reality Specialisation’, comprising five course modules, has been developed by Sylvia Pan and Marco Gillies from Goldsmiths, University of London.

“The development of VR courses is pivotal to cementing the role the technology will play in everyday life and across enterprises,” said Sylvia Pan, Lecturer in Graphics at Goldsmiths. The course is based on a combined 25 years’ experience in some of the world’s most prominent VR research labs.

“The launch of the ‘Virtual Reality Specialisation’ presents a real opportunity to use online learning to grow the number of people equipped with the skills required to become VR content creators,” Pan added. Another important part of this specialisation is ‘Social VR’.

“Social interactions in VR are such a powerful experience; Users are sharing the space with someone who is life size, so the body language works in a way it doesn’t on a regular screen,” Gillies said. Learners will get hands-on experience using the leading technology tools for VR content development and, in particular, the world leading game development project “Unity”.

