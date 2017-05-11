China to test life sustainability on moon by installing cabins

Eight Chinese volunteers will live in “Yuegong-1,” a simulated space “cabin” in Beijing for the next year, strengthening China’s technical know-how. (Source: File, Representational image) Eight Chinese volunteers will live in “Yuegong-1,” a simulated space “cabin” in Beijing for the next year, strengthening China’s technical know-how. (Source: File, Representational image)

While it remains unclear exactly how long China’s first lunar explorers will spend on the surface, the country is already planning for longer stays. Eight Chinese volunteers will live in “Yuegong-1,” a simulated space “cabin” in Beijing for the next year, strengthening China’s knowledge and technical know-how, and helping the country’s scientists understand exactly what will be required for humans to remain on the moon in the medium and long terms, the state-run Xinhua reported.

The volunteers, all civilians and elite postgraduate students from Beihang University, are divided into two groups. The first four stepped into Yuegong-1 on Wednesday. The two men and two women will stay in the cabin for 60 days, then be replaced by the second group, also two men and two women, who will stay there for 200 days. After that, the first group will return for the remaining 105 days.

The experiment, code-named “Yuegong-365,” is Beihang’s second attempt to see how the Bioregenerative Life Support System (BLSS) works in a moon-like environment. A successful 105-day trial was conducted in 2014.

The BLSS is a system where animals, plants and microorganisms co-exist. Water and food can be recycled in the system, creating an earth-like environment.

