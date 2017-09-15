Cassini spacecraft: ‘Magnifying glass’ at Saturn until end

Last April, NASA put Cassini on an ever-descending series of final orbits, leading to today’s swan dive. (Image Source: NASA) Last April, NASA put Cassini on an ever-descending series of final orbits, leading to today’s swan dive. (Image Source: NASA)

For more than a decade, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft at Saturn took “a magnifying glass” to the enchanting planet, its moons and rings. It also gave us front-row seats to Saturn’s changing seasons and a storm so vast that it encircled the planet. Cassini, launched on October 15, 1997, was a joint mission of NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), which contributed its Huygens lander. Reaching the planet in 2004, Cassini was sent to capture images of the ringed planet, its moons and its icy rings.

The mission gave insight into Saturn’s 62 moons, out of which Cassini discovered six of them. Cassini revealed wet, exotic worlds that might harbor life with the analysis of moons Enceladus and Titan, the planet’s largest satellite. Titan’s lakes hold liquid methane, which could hold some new, exotic form of life. Little moon Enceladus is believed to have a global underground ocean that could be sloshing with life more as we know it. Incredibly, geysers of water vapor and ice shoot out of cracks in Enceladus’ south pole.

Further, this probe analysed Saturn’s ring system. The images and data collected unveiled moonlets embedded in the rings. Data from the spacecraft indicate Saturn’s rings — which consist of icy bits ranging in size from dust to mountains — formed around 100 million years ago. Or perhaps multiple collisions of comets and moons occurred around Saturn to create these particles.

“We’ve had an incredible 13-year journey around Saturn, returning data like a giant firehose, just flooding us with data,” project scientist Linda Spilker said this week from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “Almost like we’ve taken a magnifying glass to the planet and the rings.”

Cassini was expected to send back new details about Saturn’s atmosphere right up until its blazing finale on Friday. Last April, NASA put Cassini on an ever-descending series of final orbits, leading to today’s swan dive. Its delicate thrusters no match for the thickening atmosphere, the spacecraft was destined to tumble out of control during its rapid plunge and burn up like a meteor in Saturn’s sky.

