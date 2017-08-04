August 7 lunar eclipse will be visible in India

Indians will be able to witness the upcoming lunar eclipse, which will occur on the intervening night of August 7 and 8 (Representational Image) Indians will be able to witness the upcoming lunar eclipse, which will occur on the intervening night of August 7 and 8 (Representational Image)

Indians will be able to witness the upcoming lunar eclipse, which will occur on the intervening night of August 7 and 8, and remain visible till the following morning. It will be visible all over Asia, Europe and Africa, reported news agency PTI.

Director of the Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi N Rathnashree said the penumbral part of the lunar eclipse will be seen at 9.20 pm on Monday night till 2.20 am the following morning. The partial eclipse will begin at 10.52 pm and last just under two hours. A penumbral eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Earth and the moon align in a straight line. When this happens, the Sun’s light is intercepted by Earth, and stopped from reaching the moon’s surface, thereby covering all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow.

“The interesting thing about lunar eclipse timings is that anywhere on Earth from where the Moon is visible during eclipse, the time will be the same. This is in contrast to a solar eclipse in which the timings of the contacts change as the location changes on Earth,” Rathnashree was quoted as saying by PTI. The Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi will be open for visitors to view the eclipse and the partial phases of it from 9 pm at the Teen Murti lawns on Monday night.

While people in India will be able to witness next week’s lunar eclipse, we will miss the total solar eclipse expected to take place on August 21.

