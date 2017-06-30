Asteroid Day celebrated with live asteroid watch

“Asteroid Day is a global awareness campaign where people come together to learn about asteroids, their impact hazard, and what we can do to protect our planet from future asteroid impacts,” said SPACE India in a statement. “Asteroid Day is a global awareness campaign where people come together to learn about asteroids, their impact hazard, and what we can do to protect our planet from future asteroid impacts,” said SPACE India in a statement.

Students from various parts of the country witnessed a live asteroid watch at the Nehru Planetarium on Friday in celebration of Asteroid Day organised by astronomy education organisation SPACE India. Asteroid Day is observed each year on June 30 to commemorate the anniversary of 1908 Tunguska event in Siberia, the largest asteroid impact on the Earth in recent history.

“Asteroid Day is a global awareness campaign where people come together to learn about asteroids, their impact hazard, and what we can do to protect our planet from future asteroid impacts,” said SPACE India in a statement.

SPACE India aids students to find asteroids in outer space under the educational outreach programme All India Asteroid Search Campaign (AIASC). Through this campaign, students have made confirmed discoveries of various ‘main belt asteroids’ and important observations that contribute to the NASA Near-Earth Object Program.

In AIASC 2017, students will access the real-time data from the ‘Pan Starrs’ (The Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System) Telescope, located at Hawaii, US, to survey the sky to look for asteroids, comets and near-earth objects.

SPACE India has also kicked off the phase one of its ‘All India Asteroid Search Camapaign’, which will be conducted from June 17 to July 15. The second phase of the campaign takes place from July 16 to August 15. SPACE India has invited 150 teams (each with a pair of 2 individuals), with 75 teams participating in each phase.

“The Campaign enables the students and amateurs to get exclusive access to astronomy images, which are otherwise not accessible to the post graduate level, and get training in advanced data analysis and software as well as interact with international scientists, all of which builds up to an invaluable real-time research experience,” read SPACE India’s post.

