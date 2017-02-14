Annular Solar Eclipse 2017: When, Where is the eclipse visible? When is the Annular solar eclipse in 2017, What time does it start in India?

(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Sky watchers brace yourselves for this year’s first solar eclipse. The spectacular phenomenon will occur on February 26 and will be visible in certain areas around the world. During the eclipse, the moon will come directly in front of the Sun, leaving the Sun’s visible outer edges to form a ‘ring of fire’. Despite being a natural phenomenon, many consider it as a bad omen or a supernatural event. Eye protection is advised if you are looking up to see the eclipse.

The first eclipse of this year, penumbral lunar eclipse, took place earlier on February 11. It was visible in India.

When is the Annular solar eclipse in 2017, What time does it start in India ?

However, there is bad news for Indian sky gazers as the solar eclipse will only be seen in South and West Africa, some of South America, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

According to scientists, the phenomenon will continue to occur for the next 60 million years, until the distance between the moon and the sun will be too vast.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd