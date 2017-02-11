A comet, an eclipse and a full moon at the same time? It’s happening Saturday morning

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon align almost in a straight line. (Representational Image) A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon align almost in a straight line. (Representational Image)

In one of the rarest of scientific phenomenon, a comet, a full moon and an eclipse will all be visible on earth at the same time. During the first lunar eclipse of 2017, which will be visible in India on Saturday morning from 4:02:02 AM to 8:25:05, a green shining comet will pass through earth along with a bright, shining full moon, and a lunar eclipse at the same time. The green comet will also be followed by a purple trail known as 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková, according to reports.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and earth all line up and cast grey shadows on the moon. A The Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon’s surface, and partially covers the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra, Rajendra Prakash Gupt, superintendent of the government-run Jiwaji Observatory told news agency PTI. The intensity of moon’s brightness would lessen and it would become hazy during the eclipse, he said.

According to The Independent, the eclipse will be best visible from European or African nations.

