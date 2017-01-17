12 astronauts who walked on moon in final years of Apollo program

In this December 1972 photo provided by NASA, Apollo 17 commander Eugene Cernan makes a short checkout of the Lunar Roving Vehicle on the moon. (Source: AP photo) In this December 1972 photo provided by NASA, Apollo 17 commander Eugene Cernan makes a short checkout of the Lunar Roving Vehicle on the moon. (Source: AP photo)

NASA’s Apollo space program stretched from 1961 to 1972, culminating in a dozen men walking on the moon in its final years. Gene Cernan, who died Monday, was the 11th man to set foot on the moon _ but the last to leave the lunar surface at the end of his third and final moonwalk with Harrison “Jack” Schmitt.

The moonwalkers were, in order:

1. Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11, 1969. (Died in 2012.)

2. Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, Apollo 11, 1969.

3. Charles “Pete” Conrad, Apollo 12, 1969. (Died in 1999.)

4. Alan L. Bean, Apollo 12, 1969.

5. Alan Shepard, Apollo 14, 1971. (Died in 1998.)

6. Edgar D. Mitchell, Apollo 14, 1971. (Died in 2016.)

7. David Scott, Apollo 15, 1971.

8. James B. Irwin, Apollo 15, 1971. (Died in 1991.)

9. John Young, Apollo 16, 1972.

10. Charles M. Duke Jr., Apollo 16, 1972.

11. Eugene A. Cernan, Apollo 17, 1972. (Died in 2017.)

12. Harrison “Jack” Schmitt, Apollo 17, 1972.