Jio cashback offer of 100% on recharges above Rs 398: Here are the details

Reliance Jio’s ‘More than 100% cashback’ offer can now be availed by Jio Prime members. Under this offer, people who recharge with Rs 398 or above will get 100 per cent Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 along with Rs 300 cashback on select wallets. The offer has gone live, and is valid till January 31. It is valid for recharges up to Rs 700 on every recharge of Rs 398 or above.

Reliance Jio’s cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 will be credited immediately in the user’s account, which can be checked under ‘My vouchers’ section on MyJio app. The company will be giving eight vouchers of Rs 50 each, which can be redeemed one at a time when doing recharges of Rs 300 and above with the company’s plans. People can also use the vouchers to get data add-on packs of Rs 91 and above.

Reliance Jio users can recharge via Jio stores, MyJio, Jio.com, Reliance Digital, Jio’s partner retail stores, JioMoney, Paytm, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, MobiKwik, Axis Pay and Freecharge to get the cashback. Do note that cashback will only be valid on a maximum of five recharges and up to five voucher purchases on a Jio number, during the offer period.

Coming to mobile wallets, both new and existing recharge users of Amazon Pay will get Rs 50 as cashback. Paytm new recharge users will receive Rs 50 cashback, while existing users get Rs 30. Additionally, Paytm is giving 50 per cent cashback (up to Rs 150) on first time movie booking.

In case of MobiKwik, the cashback amount is Rs 300 for both users category, plus 100 per cent SuperCash MobiKwik hotel voucher worth up to Rs 2,500. PhonePe and Freecharge users get cashback of Rs 75 and Rs 30 respectively. BHIM new recharge users will receive Rs 100 cashback, while new users will be given Rs 30.

