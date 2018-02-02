Reliance Jio’s 200% cashback offer ends Feb 15: Here’s how to avail, and more

Reliance Jio has unveiled its ‘Get up to 200% cashback’ offer, which gives users cashback worth Rs 799. Reliance Jio has unveiled its ‘Get up to 200% cashback’ offer, which gives users cashback worth Rs 799.

Reliance Jio has unveiled its ‘Get up to 200% cashback’ offer, which gives users cashback worth Rs 799. The offer can be availed till February 15. Under this offer, people who recharge with Rs 398 or above will get 100 per cent Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 along with 100 per cent cashback (up to Rs 399) on select wallets.

Reliance Jio’s cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 will be credited immediately in the user’s account, which can be checked under ‘My vouchers’ section on MyJio app. The company will be giving eight vouchers of Rs 50 each, which can be redeemed one at a time when doing recharges of Rs 300 and above with the company’s plans. People can also use the vouchers to recharge with the company’s data add-on packs of Rs 91 and above.

Reliance Jio users can recharge via Jio stores, MyJio app, Jio.com, Reliance Digital, Jio’s partner retail stores, and select wallets to get the cashback. Do note that cashback can only be availed on five recharges on a Jio number.

Coming to mobile wallets, both new and existing recharge users of MobiKwik will get Rs 399 as cashback, plus 100 per cent SuperCash MobiKwik hotel voucher worth up to Rs 2,500. Paytm new recharge users will receive Rs 50 cashback, while existing users get Rs 20. Additionally, Paytm is giving 50 per cent cashback (up to Rs 150) on first time movie booking.

In case of Amazon Pay, the cashback amount is Rs 50 for both users category. PhonePe and Freecharge new recharge users get cashback of Rs 75 and Rs 50 respectively. Existing recharge users of PhonePe and Freecharge will receive a cashback of Rs 30 each. BHIM new recharge users will receive Rs 100 cashback, while regular users will be given Rs 30.

