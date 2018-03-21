JioFi JMR815 WiFi hotspot listed on Flipkart for price of Rs 999: Here are the details

JioFi JMR815 WiFi hotspot listed on Flipkart for price of Rs 999: Here are details JioFi JMR815 WiFi hotspot listed on Flipkart for price of Rs 999: Here are details

JioFi JMR815, a new WiFi hotspot device by Reliance Jio has been launched on Flipkart with a price of Rs 999. The JioFi JMR815 Wireless data card will support download speeds up to 150 Mbps and has expandable memory support up to 64 GB. This is a new version of JioFi listed on Flipkart and relies on the Reliance Jio 4G network for internet and call access. JioFi JMR815 is exclusive to Flipkart for now.

Flipkart is also offering no cost EMI for HDFC Bank credit card users on this product. The actual price is listed at Rs 2499, but with a discount, the price is Rs 999. The JioFi device can be used to provide WiFi hotspot to other devices, which might not have 4G mobile connectivity. The device will support upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps and download speeds of 150 Mbps. Those on 3G or 2G smartphones can also use the JioFi device to make HD voice and video calls, via the Jio 4G Voice App.

JioFi JMR815 allows users to connect up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices at a time. This includes smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, IP CCTV cameras, etc. It also comes with a 3000 mAh rechargeable battery, with the company claiming internet surfing time of nearly 8 hours on this. In comparison the regular JioFi device listed on the Reliance Jio website has a 2300 mAh battery. There’s another variant at Rs 1999 with a 2800 mAh battery on board on the Jio website.

The box will include the data card, adapter, USB Cable and battery. It supports Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10, Linux, and all MacOS variants as well. The JioFi JMR815 will come in a black colour option with the following dimensions: 74 mm x 74 mm x 20 mm. The device weighs 95 grams and is portable. It includes 1 year warranty as well.

