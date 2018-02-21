Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel vs Idea: Top recharge plans under Rs 200

Let us take a look at the most affordable recharge under Rs 200 offers across Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone. Let us take a look at the most affordable recharge under Rs 200 offers across Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Vodafone has announced two new prepaid plans, which will be valid in only in the Kerala circle. The recharge offers are priced below Rs 200 at Rs 158, Rs 151 and offer unlimited voice calls along with Internet access for a validity period of 28 days. Vodafone’s new prepaid plans compete with Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 recharge offer. Those looking for plans below under Rs 200 can also go for the company’s Rs 198 offer. As for Airtel, the telecom operator has a Rs 149 recharge offer as well as a Rs 199 pack to choose from. Do keep in mind that Reliance Jio’s and Airtel’s plans are not limited to Kerala. Let us take a look at the most affordable recharge offers across Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone:

Vodafone Rs 158, Rs 151 prepaid recharge offers

Vodafone’s Rs 158 prepaid plan offers 1GB 4G/3G daily data along with unlimited local, STD voice calling as well as roaming calls within India. The validity for this recharge offer is 28 days. This means users get a total of 28GB data with the company’s Rs 158 pack. Vodafone’s Rs 151 prepaid plan also offers unlimited voice calls including local, STD, and roaming calls within India. Though users will only get 1GB 4G/3G data for 28 days. The unlimited voice calls have been capped at 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week, whichever is exhausted first.

Vodafone Rs 198, Rs 199 prepaid recharge offers

Vodafone’s Rs 199 plan gives users 1.4GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. This means Vodafone users will get a total of 39.2GB data on recharging with Rs 199. Additionally, the recharge offer comes bundled with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day. Interestingly, Vodafone’s Rs 198 plan also offers the same benefits as the company’s Rs 199 – 1.4GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 198, Rs 149 prepaid recharge offers

Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 recharge offer gives users a total of 56GB data at 2GB per day. The validity is 28 days. At Rs 149, Jio users will get a total of 42GB data for a validity period of 28 days. The daily limit or Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is 1.5GB per day. Post exhaustion of daily data limit, speeds will be reduced to 64 Kbps. Reliance Jio’s recharge packs come bundled with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to all operators along with 100 local, STD, and roaming SMS per day. Jio users will also get access to company’s suite of apps including MyJio, Jio Cinema, Jio Music, etc.

Airtel Rs 199, Rs 149 prepaid recharge offers

Airtel’s Rs 199 recharge offer gives users 1.4GB data per day, for 28 days. This means users will get a total of 39.2GB data. Users also get unlimited local and STD calls, roaming incoming and outgoing calls as well 100 local, national SMS per day. Airtel’s Rs 149 plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls for a period of 28 days. The recharge plan also offers 100 SMS per day and 1GB of data.

Idea Rs 109, Rs 147 prepaid recharge offers

Idea’s Rs 109 recharge offer gives users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 1GB 3G data and 100 SMS per day for 14 days. Idea who recharge with the company’s Rs 147 plan will get unlimited local, STD mobile calls, 50MB 2G/3G data for a validity period of 28 days. Plus 4G handset users will get an additional 250MB 2G/3G data. People who do a recharge of Rs 147 via MyIdea app or Idea website will be eligible for an additional 1GB free data for 28 days.

Idea Rs 198, Rs 199 prepaid recharge offers

Idea’s Rs 198 recharge offer gives users unlimited local, STD, roaming calls along with 4GB 3G data and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Users who recharge via My Idea app or Idea website will get an additional 1GB free data. Idea users who recharge with the company’s Rs 199 plan will get unlimited local, STD, roaming outgoing calls as well as 4GB 3G data. The plan also comes bundled with 100 local and STD SMS per day. The validity for this plan is 28 days.

