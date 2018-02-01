Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid recharge offers with more than 1 GB daily data

So which prepaid recharge offers across Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel give users the best value for money? Here are our top picks. So which prepaid recharge offers across Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel give users the best value for money? Here are our top picks.

The data war in India has become intense thanks to Reliance Jio. The company regularly updates its prepaid plans in a bid to offer 20 per cent more data than competition always. Rivals Airtel and Vodafone have revamped its recharge offers as well, giving more value to customers. The Jio prepaid packs start at Rs 19, and go up to Rs 9,999 for those looking for a long-term plan. Airtel has several bestselling packs, with most offering 1.4GB of daily data.

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone plans come bundled with free local, STD and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day. However, Vodafone does have an up to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week limit on the unlimited calling, whichever is crossed first. The prepaid tariff is similar across operators, though data offering and validity differ. So which prepaid recharge offers across Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel give users the best value for money? Here are our top picks:

Reliance Jio Rs 198 vs Airtel Rs 199 vs Vodafone Rs 198

Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 recharge offer gives users a total of 56GB data at 2GB per day. The validity is 28 days. In comparison, Airtel users will get 1.4GB data per day for 28 days with the company’s Rs 199 plan. The plan gives users a total of 39.2GB data. Vodafone users get the same 1.4GB 3G/4G data per day as Airtel for 28 days.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Rs 349 recharge offer

Reliance Jio prepaid users can recharge with Rs 349 to get a total of 105GB data for 70 days. Fair Usage Policy (FUP) for this plan is 2GB per day. Airtel’s Rs 349 recharge offer gives users 500MB more daily data when compared to Jio. This means users get a total of 70GB data at 2.5GB per day. Validity is 28 days. Vodafone offers 2.5GB daily data for 28 days with its Rs 349 plan, which is the same as Airtel.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Rs 399 recharge offer

Reliance Jio’s Rs 398 recharge offer is aimed at people who need a decent amount of daily data for a longer validity period. With this plan, users get a total of 126GB data at 1.5GB per day for 84 days. Meanwhile, Airtel prepaid users get 1GB data per day for 70 days with the company’s Rs 399 plan. The plan offers a total of 70GB data. Vodafone’s Rs 399 plan gives users 1GB data per day for 70 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 448 vs Airtel Rs 448 vs Vodafone Rs 458

Reliance Jio’s Rs 448 recharge offer gives users a total of 168GB data for 84 days. The FUP is 2GB data per day. Airtel prepaid users get 1.4GB data per day for 82 days with the company’s Rs 448 pack. The plan offers a total of 114.8GB data. People who recharge with Vodafone’s Rs 458 recharge offer will get 1GB data per day for 84 days.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Rs 509 recharge offer

Reliance Jio’s Rs 509 pack offers a total of 112GB data at 4GB per day for a validity of 28 days. In comparison, Airtel users can recharge with the company’s Rs 509 plan to get 1.4GB data per day (126GB total) for 90 days. Vodafone’s Rs 509 recharge offer comes with a validity of 90 days and it gives users 1.4GB data per day.

