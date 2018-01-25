Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: Top prepaid recharge offers with more than 1GB daily data

We look at the most value for money data plans with more than 1GB daily data across Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea for prepaid users. We look at the most value for money data plans with more than 1GB daily data across Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea for prepaid users.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans have been revamped by the company under its Republic Day 2018 offer. The new recharge tariff will go live starting January 26. Jio has essentially revised its 1GB and 1.5GB daily data packs to give users 1.5GB, 2GB data per day respectively. Validity period as well as tariff remain the same as Happy New Year 2018 offer. This means users will get 500MB additional data with existing plans.

Rival Airtel recently revised its prepaid packs as well, to offer 1.4GB daily data, instead of 1GB per day previously. Meanwhile, Vodafone has more expensive plans when compared to Jio and Airtel, if one is looking at 2GB data per day. Those interested in data plans which give more than 1GB data per day, there are several options. We look at the most value for money data plans across Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea for prepaid users:

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge offers: Rs 149, Rs 399, Rs 198, Rs 398

Reliance Jio prepaid users can do a recharge of Rs 149 to get 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. This means users get a total of 42GB data. For those looking for a longer validity plan, can recharge with the company’s Rs 399 recharge offer, which gives users 1.5GB daily data for 84 days. Under this offer, people get 126GB in total. Do note that Reliance Jio plans come bundled with free unlimited calls, SMS as well as access to the company’s suite of apps.

Coming to 2GB daily data offers, the cheapest plan one can find on Jio’s network is the Rs 198 pack that gives 2GB data per day. Validity is 28 days and users get a total of 56GB data. Reliance Jio’s Rs 398 plan offers the same benefits for a longer validity period of 70 days. Under this plan, users get 140GB data at 2GB per day.

Airtel prepaid recharge offers: Rs 199, Rs 448, Rs 509, Rs 349

Airtel prepaid users can recharge with Rs 199 to get 1.4GB data per day for 28 days. This means, Airtel users will now get a total of 39.2GB data with this pack. Airtel’s Rs 448 and Rs 509 plans offer 1.4GB daily data each, for 82 days and 90 days respectively. The Rs 448 plan gives users a total of 114.8GB data, while the company’s Rs 509 plan offers 126GB data in all.

Airtel users who need much more daily data, can opt for the Rs 349 pack that offers 2.5GB daily data for 28 days. Airtel’s plans also give users unlimited local, STD calls along with roaming incoming, outgoing calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone prepaid recharge offers: Rs 349

Though Vodafone has several 1GB daily data plans, we could find just one prepaid plan that offers 2GB data per day. Vodafone users can recharge with Rs 349 to get 2GB data per day for 28 days. The plan also comes bundled with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls with daily capping of 250 minutes. In a week, users can use 1000 calling minutes.

Idea prepaid recharge offers: Rs 357

Idea prepaid users can get 2GB 3G data per day for 28 days at Rs 357. Additionally, the plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day. People can call only 100 unique users in a week or more than 250 minutes in a day or 1000 minutes in a week.

