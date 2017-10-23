Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Top international roaming plans on offer

A quick comparison between international roaming plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone A quick comparison between international roaming plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone

All three major telecom operators Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone offer international roaming services so that you can make and receive calls to or from home country. Although it sounds convenient for users, it isn’t cheap. The calls you make can be expensive, and you may be charged for calls you receive. The cost of data usage is also exuberant.

Reliance Jio

To apply for international roaming you need to purchase Rs 1101 pack via MyJio.com or Jio.com. While Reliance Jio does offer international roaming, it does’t offer customisable plans. At the moment, it only offers pay-per-usage rates for all countries that seems to be more expensive than other telcos. For instance, its outgoing calls from Australia to India is priced at Rs 142.50 per minute, incoming calls at Rs 71.25 per minute, outgoing SMS at Rs 23.75 per minute, and mobile data at Rs 6.18 per Rs 10 kilobyte (KB).

Reliance Jio has recently launched its international tariffs, including ISD rate cutter plans which offer international calling at as low as Rs 3 per minute. Users need to recharge with Rs 501 to activate Jio’s rate-cutter plans. International calls to countries including Bangladesh, USA, Singapore, New Zealand, UK, Belgium, Brazil, Hungary, Mongolia, Poland, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden and more can be made at Rs 3 per minute.

Plus, those calling to France, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Argentina, Denmark, Israel, South Korea and more will have to pay Rs 4.8 per minute. Reliance Jio’s international call tariffs go up to Rs 13 per minute for places like Nepal, UAE and Rs 13.8 per minute for Bahrain.

Airtel

Airtel is offering two international roaming packs for Singapore priced at Rs 499 (1 day) and Rs 2499 (30 day). The Rs 499 roaming pack comes with a validity of one day and 300MB data. Users also get unlimited incoming calls. The Rs 2499 plan comes with a validity of Rs 30 days and 3GB data. Users meanwhile get unlimited incoming calls.

Vodafone

Like Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone is also offering international roaming packs for travellers to the USA, UAE and Singapore. It’s called the ‘i-Roam Free’ pack. The pack is available at different price points with options of Rs 5,000 for 30-days, Rs 3,500 for 10-days and Rs 2,500 for 7-days.While roaming in USA, UAE and Singapore, all calls and data is now free and unlimited, benefits on international roaming in other countries include all incoming calls free, and data plus outgoing calls being nominally charged at Re. 1/MB and Rs. 1/minute respectively.

