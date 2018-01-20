Reliance Jio turns profitable: Subscriber base at 160.1 million, total data traffic at 431 crore GB

Reliance Jio results: Teleco turns profitable, sees subscriber base of 160.1 million users. Reliance Jio results: Teleco turns profitable, sees subscriber base of 160.1 million users.

Reliance Jio has posted profit of Rs 504 crore in the second quarter of its commercial operations, according to results shard by the company. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the news of Jio turning profitable when he declared the company’s results. Reliance Jio posted net profit of Rs 504 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2017, against a loss of Rs 271 crore in September quarter.

Jio also claims to be world’s fastest growing digital services platform and country’s largest wireless data subscriber base. “Jio’s strong financial result reflects the fundamental strength of the business, significant efficiencies and right strategic initiatives. Jio has demonstrated that it can sustain its strong financial performance,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries said in a statement.

“I would like to thank all our customers for partnering with us in this revolution which has made India a global digital powerhouse. I congratulate all our employees and partners for the strong performance. Our commitment is to keep pushing newer innovative products which would radically transform customer lives and generate huge societal value,” he added.

In total Jio’s subscriber base stood at 160.1 million users at the end of December 31, 2017. In total, for Jio gross subscriber addition stood at 27.8 million during the quarter with net subscriber addition at 21.5 million. Net subscriber addition includes new users added minus the number of subscribers who terminated the services.

Other significant metrics of Reliance Jio’s network also include total wireless data traffic of 431 crore GB. Jio reveals that it has seen data consumption of 9.6 GB per subscriber per month. Jio says it saw over 14 per cent growth over the previous quarter in terms of data consumption. The company says the total voice traffic was 31,113 crore minutes. For Jio, voice consumption stood at 694 minutes per user per month.

In terms of video consumption, Jio’s users crossed 200 crore hours per month on the network. According to the company, this comes to 13.4 hours of video consumption per subscriber per month. On the JioPhone, the company says it plans to increase production of the phone. “Reliance Retail is geared to increase capacity of supply of JioPhone, considering the tremendous response from Indians to embrace Digital Life,” said a company statement. Jio also claims it has customer churn at 1.4 per cent per month, which is the lowest in the industry.

With PTI inputs

