Reliance Jio triple cashback offer extended till December 15; here are the details

Reliance Jio has extended the date of its triple cashback offer which was announced earlier this month. The limited offer which was earlier scheduled to end on November 25 is now extended till December 15. The benefits include a triple cashback offer of up Rs 2599 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. This offer is valid only for Reliance Jio Prime customers.

Under the offer, the Jio Prime customers will get 100 per cent cashback in the form of vouchers, which will be worth Rs 400. These vouchers will be visible in the My Vouchers section of MyJio app. And when you recharge for a Jio number for Rs 399, you get at least 8 vouchers which are Rs 50 each.

The telecom company is also offering instant cashback of “up to Rs 300” for Jio recharges done via Amazon Pay, AxisPay, FreeCharge, Mobikwik, PayTM and PhonePe. For instance, if users chooses to pay through Amazon Pay, there’s a chance of extra cashback to their account.

Additionally, there are available offers on e-commerce websites, where Jio Prime subscribers are eligible. The AJIO voucher will get Rs 399 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 1500 at ajio.com. Jio Prime subscribers will also get a discount of Rs 1000 on any all-round trip for domestic flight tickets booked through yatra.com; plus, a discount of Rs 500 on one-way tickets. Finally, shopping at reliancetrends.com entitles users a Rs 500 instant discount for purchases worth Rs 1999 and above. Users can redeem these discounts after November 20.

