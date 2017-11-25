Reliance Jio Rs 149 recharge offer vs Airtel, Vodafone’s Rs 199 plan: Here’s what they offer

Among one of the most affordable prepaid plan that Airtel and Vodafone have is a Rs 199 recharge voucher. In comparison Reliance Jio has a cheaper Rs 149 plan. Among one of the most affordable prepaid plan that Airtel and Vodafone have is a Rs 199 recharge voucher. In comparison Reliance Jio has a cheaper Rs 149 plan.

Data war in India has become intense, thanks to the entry of Reliance Jio. telecom companies like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, etc have resorted to aggressive pricing offering more data to users. Among one of the most affordable prepaid plan that Airtel and Vodafone have is a Rs 199 recharge voucher. In comparison Reliance Jio has a cheaper Rs 149 plan, a challenger to Vodafone and Airtel’s Rs 199 plan.

Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid recharge offer

If we look at Vodafone’s Rs 199 plan, it gives prepaid users 1GB 4G/3G data in total along with unlimited local and STD calls. Validity is 28 days. Additionally, people who use more than 1000 local or STD minutes in any period of consecutive seven days will be charged at 30 paisa per minute for the rest of seven days period. Vodafone will charge 30 paisa per minute post exhaustion of 250 minutes in a day. Under this plan, people calling more than 300 unique numbers in a week will be charged at 30 paisa per minute for the remaining validity.

Airtel Rs 199, Rs 149 prepaid recharge offer

Coming to Airtel’s Rs 199 plan, it offers unlimited local plus STD calls along with 1GB 4G/3G/2G data. The validity for this plan is 28 days. Airtel has a Rs 149 plan as well which gives users 300MB of data along with unlimited local and STD Airtel mobile calls for 28 days. However, the catch here is only 4G handset users will get 300MB data, while other handset users can avail only 50MB data.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge offer

Reliance Jio, at Rs 149 offers much more (4.2GB in total) for the same validity period of 28 days. The daily limit or Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is 0.15GB. Post exhaustion of daily data limit, speeds will be reduced to 64 Kbps. Users will get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to all operators along with 300 local, STD, and roaming SMS. Jio users will also get access to company’s suite of apps including My jio, Jio Cinema, Jio Music, etc.

