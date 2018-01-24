Reliance Jio’s Republic Day offer vs Airtel’s revamped prepaid plans: A look at all data offers

Reliance Jio Republic Day offers 2018 will go live on January 26. Here’s a comparison with Airtel’s revamped plans. Reliance Jio Republic Day offers 2018 will go live on January 26. Here’s a comparison with Airtel’s revamped plans.

Reliance Jio has a new ‘Republic Day 2018’ offer and under this it will upgrade the amount of daily data in its existing plans. The Jio plans will come into effect from January 26, so you might not see these reflected on the Jio recharge site or the mobile app just yet. Jio’s upgrade comes on the same day when Airtel also revamped its prepaid recharge offers to increase the daily data limit. Here’s a quick comparison between Jio and Airtel’s unlimited recharge plans.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge vs Airtel Rs 149 prepaid recharge

Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan will now give users 1.5GB of data per day. The total validity of the plan is 28 days, which means customers will get a total of 42GB in total. The Rs 149 plan from Jio currently offers 1GB data per day. All voice calls are free, unlimited on the Jio network, though this is a 4G VoLTE only network. The Jio plans also include free 100 SMS per day.

In comparison, Airtel recently revamped its Rs 149 plan to offer 1GB day per day bundled with unlimited calls and SMS as well. Previously, Airtel’s Rs 149 plan was limited to just Airtel to Airtel voice calls (unlimited), but this now includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to all networks. Except the catch is that this plan is limited to Andhra and Telangana circles for now. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day and extends to both 3G and 4G networks. The Airtel plan has 28 days validity.

Reliance Jio Republic Day offers: 1GB plans now offer 1.5GB data per day, while 1.5GB plans offer 2GB data.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid recharge vs Airtel Rs 199 prepaid recharge

Reliance Jio has also revamped its Rs 198 plan to offer 2GB data per day. The plan has validity of 28 days. This means users will get a total of 56GB data, including free voice calls and SMS and access to Jio apps for free. Of course, users will also need to pay Rs 99 for Jio Prime membership in order to get access to these plans and free apps. The Rs 198 plan currently offers 1.5GB data per day.

Meanwhile, Airtel’s Rs 199 plan was revamped to include 1.4GB per day from the 1GB daily data limit. The plan has a similar validity of 28 days and includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS free per day.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid recharge vs Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid recharge

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 recharge will now offer a total of 126GB data with limit set to 1.5GB data per day from the earlier 1GB. The validity remains at 84 days and includes unlimited free voice calls as well. In comparison, Airtel has also revamped the validity of its Rs 399 plan to 84 days. However, this validity is not reflecting on all accounts and for some numbers it still shows 70 days.

Still Airtel’s plan is limited to 1GB per day, though it includes free unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, along with free 100 SMS per day. Airtel has also a Rs 349 plan with 2.5GB data per day, though the validity is only 28 days.

Airtel also revamped some plans to offer 1.4GB data per day.

Reliance Jio Rs 448 prepaid recharge vs Airtel’s Rs 448 prepaid recharge

Reliance Jio users who recharge with Rs 448 will get a total of 168GB data, with a 2GB daily data limit, compared to the earlier 1.5GB FUP. The validity is 84 days still and the plan includes free voice calls, 100 SMS per day as has become standard.

In comparison, Airtel’s Rs 448 plan was revamped to offer 1.4GB daily data compared to the earlier offering of 1GB FUP. Airtel’s prepaid recharge will also include unlimited local and STD calls, roaming incoming and outgoing calls and free 100 SMS per day. The plan offers a validity of 82 days and a total of 114.8GB data.

Reliance Jio Rs 498 prepaid recharge vs Airtel’s Rs 509 prepaid recharge

Jio’s Rs 498 recharge offer will come with 2GB FUP for a period of 91 days, which brings the total data offering to 182GB data. Currently the plan has 1.5GB FUP per day. The plan includes free voice call and SMS benefits also. Meanwhile, Airtel’s Rs 509 plan has also been revamped to offer 1.4GB data per day. This means users 126GB data in total as the plan has a validity of 90 days in total.

It should be noted that Jio also has Rs 398 and Rs 448 plans with 2GB FUP and a validity of 70 and 84 days respectively. In contrast, Airtel’s Rs 349 plan does offer 2.5GB data per day, but it has validity of only 28 days. Overall if one looks at Jio’s offering there are very similarly priced plans in both the 1.5GB per day and 2GB per day offers, with the difference being around validity. Given that Airtel has been revamping plans in light of increasing competition from Jio, it will not be surprising if this happens again.

