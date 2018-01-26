Reliance Jio Republic Day 2018 recharge offers now live: Here’s a full list of prepaid plans

Reliance Jio’s new Republic Day 2018 offer plans are now listed on the company’s official website Jio.com and MyJio app. Here’s a look at the full list. Reliance Jio’s new Republic Day 2018 offer plans are now listed on the company’s official website Jio.com and MyJio app. Here’s a look at the full list.

Reliance Jio Republic Day 2018 recharge offers are now live, and the most affordable plan starts at Rs 98. The company has revised its 1GB daily data plans to give users 1.5GB data per day, while the 1.5GB daily data plans have been revamped to offer 2GB data per day. Jio has a couple of long terms and sachet packs as well along with 4GB, 5GB daily data plans.

Reliance Jio’s new Republic Day 2018 offer plans are now listed on the company’s official website Jio.com and MyJio app. Do note that the plans are exclusive to Prime members. Plus users get free unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio’s suite of apps. Here’s a look at the full list of Reliance Jio’s prepaid recharge offers:

Reliance Jio sachet packs: Reliance Jio users can recharge with Rs 19 to get 0.15GB data for one day. The company’s Rs 52 offer will give users 1.05GB data for seven days.

Reliance Jio 2GB recharge offer: Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 plan offers 28 days validity and the data offering is 2GB. Do note that the plan gives users a total of 2GB data, and not 2GB per day.

Reliance Jio 1.5GB daily data recharge offers: Reliance Jio has a total of four plans that gives users 1.5GB daily data. The most affordable is the Rs 149 offer which comes with a validity of 28 days. Total data offered is 42GB at 1.5GB per day. The Rs 349 recharge offer gives users 105GB data in all, and the validity is 70 days. Next up is the company’s Rs 399 recharge offer that gives users a total of 126GB data and the validity is 84 days. Reliance Jio’s Rs 449 plan offers 136GB for 91 days. Remember, the FUP (Fair Usage Policy) for the plans is 1.5GB per day.

Reliance Jio 2GB daily data recharge offers: Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 and Rs 398 recharge offers give users 56GB and 140GB data respectively.Validity for the plans is 28 days and 70 days respectively. The company’s Rs 448 plan offers 168GB in total with a validity of 84 days. Finally, users will get a total of Rs 182GB data with the Rs 498 recharge offer. Validity is 91 days. Of course FUP for these plans is 2GB per day.

Reliance Jio 3GB, 4GB, 5GB daily data recharge offers: Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 pack offers a total of 84GB data for 28 days, at 3GB per day. Users can recharge with Rs 509 to get 4GB data per day for 28 days. This plan gives users a total of 112GB data. Coming to 5GB daily data pack, users can recharge with Rs 799 to get 140GB data for 28 days.

Reliance Jio long-term packs: Reliance Jio long terms packs have a validity ranging from 90 days to 360 days and there’s no FUP on these plans. The company’s Rs 999 pack will give users a total of 60GB data for 90 days. The Rs 1,999 pack offers 125GB data and the validity is 180 days. The company’s Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 pack have a validity of 360 days each, and offer 350GB and 750GB data each.

Reliance JioPhone recharge offers: Reliance Jio has unveiled a new Rs 49 plan, exclusively for JioPhone users. The Rs 49 pack offers free voice calls, along with 1GB data for 28 days. Reliance Jio already has a Rs 153 plan for JioPhone users, which was revised earlier this month to 1GB data per day, compared to 500MB daily data previously. Validity is 28 days. This means users get a total of 28GB data for 28 days with the company’s Rs 153 recharge offer.

