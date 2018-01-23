Reliance Jio Republic Day offer: Recharge plans of 1GB, 1.5GB daily data revamped to now give 1.5GB, 2GB data

Reliance Jio has announced a new recharge offer as part of the ‘Republic Day 2018’ for its customers, under which its existing 1GB and 1.5GB daily data packs have been upgraded to offer 1.5GB and 2GB daily data respectively. Reliance Jio has announced a new recharge offer as part of the ‘Republic Day 2018’ for its customers, under which its existing 1GB and 1.5GB daily data packs have been upgraded to offer 1.5GB and 2GB daily data respectively.

Reliance Jio has announced a new recharge offer as part of the ‘Republic Day 2018’ for its customers, under which its existing 1GB and 1.5GB daily data packs have been upgraded to offer 1.5GB and 2GB daily data respectively, without any change in the price-point. The validity for the plans also remain the same as Jio Happy New Year 2018 offer.

Reliance Jio’s recharge offers have been unveiled in response to Airtel’s prepaid plans, which were recently revamped to give users 1.4GB data per day, instead of 1GB daily previously. Reliance Jio’s Republic Day 2018 plans will go live starting January 26. Reliance Jio’s cheapest prepaid plan comes at Rs 98 and it offers a total of 2GB data for 28 days. The plan originally offers 2.1GB data for 14 days. Notably, all Jio users get free unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio’s suite of apps.

Under Jio’s Republic Day 2018 offer, the Rs 149 plan will give users 1.5GB daily data for 28 days, which means 42GB in total. The plan currently offers 28GB data in total for a period of 28 days with 1GB as the daily FUP. Additionally, Jio’s Rs 349 plan will now provide a total of 105GB data at 1.5GB per day, instead of 70GB earlier (1GB per day). Validity is 70 days.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 and Rs 449 plans will now offer a total of 126GB and 136GB data respectively, at 1.5GB per day. The validity for Rs 399 plan is 84 days, while that for Rs 449 plan is 91 days. Jio’s Rs 399 plan currently gives users 84GB total data at 1GB per day, while Rs 449 offers 91GB data in all.

Coming to Reliance Jio’s 2GB daily data packs, the Rs 198 and Rs 398 prepaid packs have been revamped to offer a total of 56GB amd 140GB data respectively. Validity is 28 days and 70 days respectively. Under Jio’s Happy New Year offer, the Rs 198 plan currently gives users a total of 42GB data at 1.5GB per day, for 28 days. Meanwhile, the Rs 398 recharge offer gives users 105GB data (1.5GB daily) for 70 days.

Reliance Jio users who recharge with Rs 448 will get a total of 168GB data, compared to 126GB currently. The validity is 84 days. Under the new plan, users get 2GB daily data, instead of 1.5GB per day. Finally, Jio’s 498 pack offers 182GB data at 2GB per day, for 91 days. The existing plan offers 136GB data in all with daily FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1.5GB per day. Validity is 91 days.

