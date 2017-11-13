Reliance Jio offers upto 100GB free data on Oppo smartphones: Here’s how to claim

Oppo and Reliance Jio have partnered to provide data benefits to Oppo’s 4G smartphone customers. Oppo and Reliance Jio have partnered to provide data benefits to Oppo’s 4G smartphone customers.

Oppo and Reliance Jio have partnered to provide data benefits to Oppo’s 4G smartphone users. As per the “Jio Oppo Additional Data Offer” effective from October 27, Jio subscribers who purchase an Oppo device and get a recharge of Rs 309 or above will get upto 100 GB of additional Jio 4G data over multiple recharges. This offer celebrates the launch of Oppo’s F5, the company’s first full display smartphone. Oppo F5 was launched in Gold and Black colour variants starting at Rs 19,990 across online and offline options.

Customers using the Oppo F5, F3, F3 Plus and F1 Plus can avail 10GB free 4G data per recharge. This offer is valid for 10 recharges, offering a total of 100GB free data. This offer can also be availed by Oppo F1s, A33F, A37F, A37Fw, A57 and A71 users, who will get 10GB free 4G data for 6 recharges, which totals to 60GB free data under the offer.

In order to get the extra data, a user will first have to get a Jio recharge and this option is available from the MyJio app itself. They will have to check for the Recharge option in the app and get a recharge done for Rs 309 or higher in order to avail the offer. The recharge will be confirmed by a successful notification on the app, SMS. The Jio SIM needs to inserted in the phone in order to avail the scheme.

Finally, the additional data will be credited within 48 hours of the recharge under the section ‘My Vouchers’ on the app. To activate these data vouchers, a customer should choose the ‘View Voucher’ option in this tab.

“For Oppo, customer satisfaction and delivering the best experience has always been a key focus area. Through this association, we will be able to reach out to more consumers and help them experience technology at its best,” said Will Yang, Oppo India’s Brand Director in a press statement.

