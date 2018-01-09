Reliance Jio ‘Happy New Year 2018’ plans now live: Rs 149, Rs 399 recharges offer more data

Reliane Jio’s ‘Happy New Year 2018’ plans go live from today: From Rs 149 to Rs 399, a look at the top plans with best data deals. Reliane Jio’s ‘Happy New Year 2018’ plans go live from today: From Rs 149 to Rs 399, a look at the top plans with best data deals.

Reliance Jio’s ‘Happy New Year 2018’ plans will come into place from today. Jio has effectively slashed prices of some plans, while it is offering more data on others. The Rs 149 recharge plan from Jio will now offer 1GB data per day for 28 days, which makes it one of the cheapest plans in the market with 1GB daily FUP. The new plans are reflected in Jio’s recharge section of the website and the app.

In comparison Airtel and Vodafone have plans at Rs 199 and Rs 198 respectively with 1GB daily data and unlimited free calls. Here’s a quick at Reliance Jio’s new data plans. The company has also indicated it will likely make more changes to its plans, giving customers better than current deals.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan

First, Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 monthly plan now comes with 1GB daily data for 28 days, which is effectively 28GB data. Earlier the plan included only 4.2GB data with 0.15GB data as the daily FUP limit. In Jio’s case once a user exhausts the daily data limit, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, which is not really 4G speed.

According to Jio, it has reduced the price of the Rs 199 plan to Rs 149. The current Rs 199 plan offers 1.2GB data per day, which comes to 33.6GB data for 28 days. Overall Jio’s Rs 149 plan with 1GB daily data makes it cheaper compared to rivals Airtel, Vodafone, etc.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan will now have a validity of 84 days, up from 70 days. With 1GB data per day, this means the plan is offering 84GB data in total for customers. Jio has effectively slashed the price of Rs 459 plan by Rs 50 and made it the new Rs 399 plan. The original Rs 399 plan with 1GB data per day and 70 days validity now costs Rs 349.

Reliance Jio Rs 449 plan

The telecom player has also reduced the price of its Rs 499 plan to Rs 449. This plan has a validity of 91 days with 1GB data per day, which means a total of 91GB data. Once again calls, both local and those made on roaming are free and unlimited, along with free SMS.

Reliance Jio’s 1.5GB data packs: Rs 198 and higher recharge packs

Also Jio has upgraded some of its earlier packs to give customers 1.5GB data instead of the older 1GB limit. The Rs 198 pack is the cheapest in the list with 1.5GB data per day, which comes to 42GB for the 28 day validity. This is again much more than what Airtel and Vodafone are offering in their Rs 199 and Rs 198 plans.

Jio’s Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 plans will now all come with 1.5GB data on board. This means the first plan will come with 105GB data as the validity is 70 days, while the second plan has 126GB data given it has 84 days validity. The most expensive pack in this list, which is Rs 498 comes with 91 days validity, which comes to 136.5GB data in total.

