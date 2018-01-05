Reliance Jio’s latest ‘Happy New Year 2018’ offer: Rs 149 plan now has 1GB per day

Reliance Jio has announced a new recharge offer as part of the ‘Happy New Year 2018’ and will give customers 1GB daily data per day for Rs 149 Reliance Jio has announced a new recharge offer as part of the ‘Happy New Year 2018’ and will give customers 1GB daily data per day for Rs 149

Reliance Jio has announced a new recharge offer as part of the ‘Happy New Year 2018’ for its customers and will give 1GB daily data at a pack of Rs 149. The Jio Rs 149 plan currently offers 4.2GB data in total for a period of 28 days with 0.15GB as the daily FUP. Now this same pack will offer 1GB data per day, which effectively means 28GB data for Rs 149 only.

According to Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year 2018 offer, all existing 1GB packs will be enhanced with two additional options. Either a user will get 50 per cent more data or Rs 50 discount on the price plans. Additionally, Jios’s Rs 399 plan will now provide 20 per cent additional data with enhanced validity of two additional weeks. The total validity for this plan will now be 84 days in total from the original 70 days. Reliance Jio’s new plans will be valid from Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

Additionally the Rs 459 pack will now cost Rs 399 and the validity will remain the same at 84 days with 84GB total data. Voice calls, including local and STD, will be free as on other Jio plans and it also includes free unlimited SMS as well. The 499 plan also gets a discount and will now cost Rs 449 and the total day offered remains at 91GB with 1GB daily limit. The plan’s validity also remains at 91 days.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 plan will now offer 42GB data, compared to the earlier offering of 28GB with a validity of 28 days. The pack has a 1.5GB daily data limit. The Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 recharge plans from Reliance Jio will also offer 1GB daily data to customers. The Rs 398 plan has validity of 70 days, which means the total data in the plan is 105GB. The Rs 448 plan has 84 days validity, which comes to 126GB total data, while the Rs 498 plan with 91 days validity now has 136GB data in total.

