Reliance Jio effect: Idea rolls out Rs 357 plan with unlimited calls, 1GB data per day

Reliance Jio, Airtel effect: Idea’s Rs 357 plan offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes, and 1GB data per day. Reliance Jio, Airtel effect: Idea’s Rs 357 plan offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes, and 1GB data per day.

Idea has launched a new tariff plan to compete against both Reliance Jio and Airtel. Idea’s latest Rs 357 plan offers unlimited local and STD calls, SMSes, and 1GB data per day. The plan is limited to Idea’s prepaid subscribers only.

The Rs 357 plan promises prepaid subscribers unlimited calls including local and STD, as well as nationwide roaming for 28 days. It also offers 1GB 3G/4G data per day and you also get free 100 SMSes with the pack. In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan offers unlimited call, 1GB data per day, free nationwide roaming, 100 SMSes, and you also access to the telco’s suite of entertainment apps.

Apart from this plan, Idea is offering another tariff plan with 1GB data per day, 100 SMSes and unlimited calls for a total of 70 days. At the moment, the plan is valid in Delhi-NCR circle. In contrasts, Reliance Jio has a Rs 459 pack, with a daily limit of 1GB and other benefits for 84 days.

The battle to offer the cheapest tariff plan continues in the Indian telecom market. Airtel has recently introduced a new Rs 448 plan that offers unlimited voice calls and 1GB data per day for a period of 70 days. The plan promises to offer 1GB 3G or 4G data per day for 70 days, unlimited voice calls including voice and roaming calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Vodafone is also offering the Rs 399 plan for prepaid users. Under the new plan, those who recharge with Rs 399 will get 90GB 4G data for six months along with unlimited local and STD calls. It is to be noted that the plan is for those prepaid users who migrate to postpaid.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd