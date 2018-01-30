Reliance Jio booster plans revised to offer more 4G data: All you need to know

Reliance Jio has revised its add-on or booster packs to give users up to three times more data. The company also added two new packs of Rs 21 and Rs 101. Reliance Jio has revised its add-on or booster packs to give users up to three times more data. The company also added two new packs of Rs 21 and Rs 101.

Reliance Jio has revised its add-on or booster packs to give users up to three times more data. The company also added two new packs of Rs 21 and Rs 101. The booster packs offer high-speed data after exhaustion of daily data limit of regular prepaid plans and come with the same validity as the base plan. To give a perspective, Jio data plans that come with daily FUP (Fair Usage Policy) restrict data speed to 64 Kbps. Jio users can recharge with the company’s add-on packs to get high-speed data, after exhaustion of daily data limit on regular data plans. The booster packs start at Rs 11 and go up to Rs 101.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 11 add-on pack now gives users 400MB 4G data, instead of 100MB previously. Up next is Jio’s Rs 21 plan offering 1GB data. The company’s Rs 51 add-on pack, which previously offered 2GB data now gives users a total of 3GB high-speed data. Finally, users will get 6GB data with Jio’s Rs 101 add-on pack.

Reliance Jio recently revamped its prepaid data packs as well and the new plans went live on January 26 this year. Under the Republic Day 2018 offer, the 1GB daily data packs have been revised to give users 1.5GB data per day, while plans giving 1.5GB data per day were revised to offer 2GB daily data.

Reliance Jio’s 1.5GB daily data packs start at Rs 149, which comes with a validity of 28 days. The company’s Rs 349 and Rs 399 plans offer a total of 105GB and 126GB respectively. The validity for the plans is 70 days and 84 days respectively. Jio’s Rs 449 recharge offer gives users 136GB data for 91 days.

Reliance Jio’s 2GB daily data packs include Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448, and Rs 498 plans. The Rs 198 and Rs 398 packs give users 56GB and 140GB data respectively. The validity is 28 days and 70 days respectively. Jio users who recharge with the company’s Rs 448 pack will get 168GB data for 84 days. The company’s Rs 498 plan offers 182GB data for 91 days.

