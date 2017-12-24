Reliance Jio effect: Vodafone launches Rs 198 and Rs 229 prepaid plans with 1GB data per day, unlimited calling

To counter Reliance Jio’s ‘Happy New Year 2018’ offer, Vodafone is offering unlimited unlimited calls along with bundled data at Rs 198 and Rs 229. To counter Reliance Jio’s ‘Happy New Year 2018’ offer, Vodafone is offering unlimited unlimited calls along with bundled data at Rs 198 and Rs 229.

Vodafone has launched two new plans for its prepaid customers that the company says will offer free unlimited voice calls and data benefits. This comes shortly after Reliance Jio announced two new plans under its “Happy New Year 2018” offer.

Under the Rs 198 plan, Vodafone is offering unlimited voice calls in local and roaming circles. Users will also get 100 SMS per day for 28 days, which is roughly 2800 text messages in a month. The telecom company is also giving 1GB 4G/3G data per day. Do note that the Rs 199 plan is limited to Vodafone’s prepaid customers.

Other than the Rs 198 plan, Vodafone has introduced a new Rs 229 plan for its prepaid customers. The Rs 229 plan offers mostly same benefits as the Rs 199 plan, but only valid for new Vodafone customers. Under the Rs 229 plan, users will be getting unlimited voice calls for 28 days, 100 SMS per day, and 1GB 4G/32G data per day. Both the plans are available across Vodafone’s 4G circles.

The new plans from Vodafone is an attempt to compete directly with Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year 2018 offer. The Rs 199 plan gives users 1.2GB 4G data per day while the Rs 299 plan will offer 2GB data per day. Jio’s Rs 199 plan offers a total of 33.6GB data for the valid period, while the Rs 299 gives users a total of 56GB data for 28 days.Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 plans come with unlimited access to voice calls, unlimited SMS, and most importantly access to Jio’s suite of apps. Validity for the new plans is 28 days each.

Like Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel has introduced a new Rs 199 plan for its prepaid customers. Under the Rs 199 plan, users are entitled to get 1GB 4G/3GB data per day for 28 days, unlimited voice calls (including local and STD), free outgoing calls in national roaming, and 100 SMS per day quota.

