Reliance Jio added 5.9 million users in September: TRAI

Reliance Jio added 5.9 million subscribers in the month of September, even though the country’s overall telecom user base dipped by 2.9 million. That’s according to the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Other than Reliance Jio, only Airtel managed to add 1 million new subscribers, while all other operators including Vodafone, Idea and Aircel lost considerable subscribers. Going by the latest data, Vodafone lost 7 million users, Idea lost close to 9 million subscribers, and Aircel lost 3 million customers. Meanwhile, State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) added 5 lakh customers, whereas another PSU MTNL lost 5,000 users.

Airtel is the country’s largest mobile service provider with 282.2 million subscribers and 23.84 per cent market share, followed by Vodafone (207.37 million, 17.53 per cent), Idea (190.1 million, 16.07 per cent), and Reliance Jio with 138.62 million and 11.72 per cent market share. The data also reveals the private service providers held a total market share of 90.75 per cent, whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU service providers, had a market share of only 9.25 per cent.

At the end of September 2017, total wireless subscribers (including GSM, CDMA and LTE) declined from 1,185.84 million at the end of August to 1,183.04 million at the end of September 17, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of -0.24 per cent. There were 5.49 million requests received for Mobile number portability (MNP), and the total number of cumulative requests increased to 305.39 million at the end of September 2017.

The wireless subscription in urban areas declined from 687.14 million at the end of August 2017 to 684.77 million at the end of September 2017, and wireless subscription in rural areas also declined from 498.70 million to 498.28 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were -0.35 per cent and -0.08 per cent respectively.

