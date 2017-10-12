PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate global conference on cyber space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 5th Global Conference on Cyber Space to be held here on November 23, an official statement said. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 5th Global Conference on Cyber Space to be held here on November 23, an official statement said. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 5th Global Conference on Cyber Space to be held here on November 23, an official statement said. The mega event being hosted by India is expected to see the participation of ministers, industry leaders and academia engaged in the global cyber ecosystem.

“Various activities and events during the GCCS 2017 (Global Conference on Cyber Space) will expound on how

cyberspace is transforming our lives, how we live, govern and create value,” the release by Ministry of Electronics and IT said. The event’s main theme is ‘Cyber4All’ with four sub-themes — Cyber4InclusiveGrowth, Cyber4Digitalinclusion, Cyber4Security and Cyber4Diplomacy.

It would also deliberate on topics such as blockchain technology, Internet of Things, proliferation of Indian languages and Smart Cities. “The rising ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) sector in India, national software policy India, and cyber policy will be some of the key focus sessions,” it added. Speakers who have confirmed their participation include ministers from France, the Netherlands, Israel, Mexico, and the UK among others.

The speaker list also includes Houlin Zhao (Secretary General, International Telecommunication Union), Mukesh Ambani (Chairman, Reliance Industries), Sunil Bharti Mittal (Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises) and other industry leaders. The event, which is expected to draw over 3,500 participants, will reinforce India’s position in cyberspace, it added.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App