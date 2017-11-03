Oppo’s second manufacturing plant to come up in Noida next year

Oppo India Brand Director Will Yang told indianexpress.com that the plant is expected to be set-up in December or early next year in Noida. Oppo India Brand Director Will Yang told indianexpress.com that the plant is expected to be set-up in December or early next year in Noida.

Oppo is gearing up to set up another manufacturing plant in India, which will employ more than 1,000 people. Brand Director Will Yang told indianexpress.com that the plant is expected to be set-up in December or early next year in Noida and will have a capacity to produce 10 million handsets every year. The Chinese company already has a manufacturing factory in Noida which employs around 4,000 people.

Yang admits that Oppo is focussing on its ‘Selfie-Expert’ series in India right now because better selfies is what their target audience (aged between 18 to 30) wants. “Our philosophy is that the customer is first and then comes our product. If in the future they change their habits or behaviours from selfies to something else, we can catch that trend immediately and change our products accordingly. This is how we distinguish from other brands,” he explained.

Oppo is currently among the top five smartphone vendors in India, facing close competition from its Chinese counterparts Vivo and Xiaomi. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), Oppo holds the fourth spot with 8 per cent market share in India in Q2 2017. The company announced its F5 smartphone in India on Thursday, and it makes use of artificial intelligence to power selfies. Oppo F5 starts at Rs 19,990.

“If we go by sales performance, then Oppo F3 was the bestselling phone for us in our ‘Selfie-Expert’ series. We’ve not set sales targets for the F5 yet, but we expect it to perform better than the F3. We’ll focus of marketing and product to see the kind of feedback we get,” said Yang.

Asked whether Oppo plans to bring its 5x smartphone photography technology in retail devices, he insisted that incorporating it into smartphones isn’t a good idea as of now because of cost effectiveness. “We have futuristic labs which focus on new technologies, but whether we will adapt them into phones depends on other consents like price, etc. That is something that we feel our target audience won’t be willing to buy,” he pointed out.

Oppo’s 5X smartphone photography technology was showcased at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona this year. The company called its ‘5x’ project, the next ‘breakthrough smartphone technology’.

Oppo received license for FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in single brand retail in India, last month. The Chinese player plans to open up its own showrooms to offer “authentic Oppo experience” to users here, though he did not mention the number of stores it plans to open next year. Oppo already has more than 200 exclusive shops across India, which are being run in collaboration with partners.

