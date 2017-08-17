Nokia 8 is made for content creators, but the price is hard to digest

Nokia 8 is being pitched as a device catering to content creators, giving them the ability to record crisp sound and video while on the move. (Image credit: HMD Global) Nokia 8 is being pitched as a device catering to content creators, giving them the ability to record crisp sound and video while on the move. (Image credit: HMD Global)

HMD Global’s first flagship, the Nokia 8, is aiming beyond conventional features to stand up against the likes of the iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S8 and OnePlus 5. The Nokia 8 is being pitched as a device catering to content creators, giving them the ability to record crisp sound and video while on the move.

HMD Global says Nokia 8 is the world’s first smartphone to feature Nokia OZO Audio, which simply means with the help of three microphones a user can capture audio with 360-degree spatial surround sound. Interestingly, the device offers hi-fi surround sound even when played on devices without Ozo Audio. For journalists, for instance, it solves the long-standing problem of poor audio quality while recording interviews or events.

HMD Global also claims the Nokia 8’s camera is built for live-streaming. I think this is a bold claim coming from the Finnish company, which recently started selling Nokia-branded smartphones into the market. I was expecting the Nokia 8 to feature advanced camera capabilities, even before the launch. The company has recently rekindled its partnership with Carl Zeiss, so front and rear camera co-developed with the German lens optics firm were expected. So, the phone packs a dual-camera setup (13MP +13MP, f2.0 aperture) on the back. One takes snaps in colour and even features optical image stabilisation, while the other takes photos in monochrome, similar to the Huawei P10. The front camera also has 13-megapixels, with a f/2.0 aperture.

Nokia smartphones have generally had good cameras and the new phones are no exceptions. But the selling point here, which I think will be crucial for a professional content creator, is the ability to record and share live broadcast video from a smartphone for a large user base to watch in real time.

There’s also something called the new Dual-Sight technology that uses the front and rear cameras at the same time to capture a Bothie. The feature lets you use both the front and back cameras at the same time. And yes, the option will also allow users to share photos and video content to apps like Facebook and YouTube, directly from the smartphone itself.

Also read: Nokia 8 first impressions: Sleek design, new camera features and the ‘bothie’

But is the price good enough to make this phone attractive to all the creative professionals out there? Unfortunately, the answer is ‘No’. Although HMD Global hasn’t announced the price for the Indian market, in Europe, Nokia 8 will cost €599 (or approx Rs 45,000). At this price, at least, Nokia 8 is obviously not on the lower side. To be honest, this is the hardest part to justify. The biggest challenge for the marketing team over at HMD Global will be to position the phone against the OnePlus 5 and Honor 8 Pro, the latter one is selling for under Rs 30,000.

The phone has similar top-end specifications as other high-end flagship smartphones. I’m even ready to buy the fact that the Nokia 8 offers an improved camera experience, Dual-Sight capture, live-sharing, and spatial audio taken from Nokia’s super expensive 360-degree camera. The only thing I still don’t understand is the rationale behind the high price. It’s hard to tell where the Nokia 8 will find an audience.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd