Nokia 3310 and the art of selling something well past its sell-by date

You love the Nokia 3310, don’t you. But when you were actually using that phone over 15 years ago what would you have given to switch to a Nokia communicator or a Palm? Yes, I know, let’s not speak about that.

But let’s speak about Nokia, which has executed one of the best marketing coups in recent times. It’s almost like a new airline selling its Transatlantic flight using a Zepplin. Yeah, that’s what it is at the end of the day. I guess management schools do teach you how well nostalgia sells.

But Nokia, or should we say HMD Global, has done a great job of cashing in on the huge brand equity this company has garnered over the years. It has played well on the dependable brand, dependable phone mantra that the whole world misses these days. After all, “no one makes it like Nokia anymore”.

However, the fact of the matter is that the Nokia 3310 is actually like one of the fancy phones some people used to fancy for their living rooms. Lot of nostalgia, but hardly much use. The 3310 is a white elephant in 2017, one that only those who are really saintly, or practice digital abstinence, can ride.

This is a 2G phone at the end of the day and you need to have cut those virtual chords with all your mail IDs and WhatsApp to really be able to use this. Or you are one of those, who for some strange reason, tuck away a feature phone inside your pant pocket while touting your expensive smartphone in the shirt pocket.

For the actual feature phone user, this phone might be a bit too steep — if you hadn’t realised, this is three times the price of popular feature phones in the market now.

But again what HMD Global has done is commendable. If it has just launched the Nokia 6 and other phones, they could have been panned as just another Android phone series. But then everyone was focused on the Nokia 3310 and strangely the acceptance of the Android phones too seem to have gone up thanks to the old faithful.

Now, we are at the business end of the call. Time to see if Nokia can convert the hype into actual business.

