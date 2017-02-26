MWC 2017: Nokia is back, and thankfully it is thinking ahead

Nokia has announced four new phones — Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and the all new Nokia 3310 Nokia has announced four new phones — Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and the all new Nokia 3310

Nokia is back. The brand that gave most of us our first phone is back in business. The best thing about the ‘Return of Nokia’ is that it does not really care about us, those who have used a Nokia device before and knows what it stands for. It is clearly looking to impress those who have never used a Nokia phone before.

And going by what we have seen, the Finnish legacy company which is now powered by the Finnish startup HMD Global might have more than a chance. It is offering a bold statement which still rings true to what we are used to from Nokia school of design, but is very modern. It is offering a pure Android experience which we all know has widespread acceptance. And it is offering the kind of price points that might bring it back into the reckoning across the globe.

It has ambitions to become the top smartphone player in the industry, not a small hill to climb given that despite all the brand recollect and legacy understanding of technologies, Nokia will have to start from square one. It will try and build on its base of strong design and quality, not an attribute all smartphone makers these days can wear on their chest. But that does not mean it doesn’t want to push the envelope, which it is doing by offering a metallic body at very competitive prices. Remember, this is the same company that gave us the plasticky Lumia series.

At the outset, it seems at least one company could come in for some challenge from Nokia and that is Motorola. Nokia’s “unique take on Android”, which it wants to offer in its purest form and that too with regular updates, might just end up killing the USP of the Moto series phones. Yes, that too is a legacy brand, but it won’t be able to call dibs on the pure Android experience once the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 are in town.

To top it off Nokia is offering a more premium design across its range. It is too early to say, but there could be a fight on the cards. But yes, Nokia’s take of a pure, secure and up to date operating system might find a lot of takers.

This might be the best way for Nokia to appeal to the new generation, the ones that have no Nokia recollect. Those who have used a Nokia before might end up picking one just for the sake of nostalgia and kind of the trust the brand still evokes.

