MWC 2017: Dual cameras are becoming standard, but do buyers want them?

The first big trend emerging from MWC 2017 is clear: flagships from now in will sport dual cameras. This is not such a big surprise given that Apple iPhone 7 Plus had this last year and at least a couple of other players tried to get on the same bandwagon even before Apple, though with slightly half-baked implementations.

LG G6 announced today has dual cameras on the rear, both 13MP sensors but with different capabilities. One is a 125-degree wide angle lens while the other is more regular with a 71-degree lens.

The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus are more ambitious and bring in the Leica-branded dual-camera system again. Like with the P9 there will be a mix of monochrome and colour sensors, this time with 20MP in the former and 12 MP in the latter, to offer a high contrast. The P10 Plus offers a better lens at a wider f/1.8 aperture in comparison to the P10’s f/2.2.

Smartphone makers seem to have decided that there is only so much they can do to impress customers in terms of megapixels. Now you need crisper photos, DSLR-like portrait modes and vivid colours to prompt buyers to pick up a certain smartphone purely because of its camera.

However, one thing is clear. From now on, more and more flagships will try and offer the dual camera experience, each with a spin of their own. This might go on for a few quarters and improve the camera experience. The other possibility is that consumers might not really find this a feature they want to use and the concept loses steam after a bit.

For now, it is not very clear if a lot of users are finding actual use in a dual camera. Apple’s portrait mode was made available only many weeks after the phone was launched. And despite the great photos, not a lot of users would look at it as a USP. Same with the Huawei phone that offered two lenses a few months back.

Will this also end up being another gimmick from the smartphone manufacturers who are struggling to innovate on stuff that actually works for consumers? We will have to wait for the answers.

